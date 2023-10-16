Daughter of daily wage earner secures eight gold medals in Bangalore University, dreams of becoming govt school teacher

October 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vinutha J., daughter of a daily wage earner, emerged topper in Bangalore University with eight gold medals and three cash prizes. With her achievement, she has fulfilled her father’s dream, who wanted her to excel in academics and become a teacher.

Ms. Vinutha is currently pursuing a BEd course, after the completion of her postgraduation (MSc) in Organic Chemistry for which she has won the medals from Bengaluru University. She will be conferred the medals at the varsity convocation on Tuesday.

Father’s wishes

Speaking with The Hindu, Ms. Vinutha said: “My father’s dream is to see me as a government schoolteacher. Therefore, I opted for a BEd course after my MSc degree. After completion of the course, I will try to get a government schoolteacher’s job.”

“My father is working as a daily wage worker in the Survey Department and my mother is a homemaker. I am their only daughter and they supported my education. I never expected to become a topper of the university. It is my happiest moment and I could achieve this with the support of my teachers,” she said.

A resident of Anekal, she used to travel to Bengaluru daily to college. “So, most of my time was spent in travel. Therefore, I used to study in the bus on the way home and to college. I used to study a minimum of two hours per day,” she said.

Glory to girls

This year, girls have won the highest number of gold medals. As per details given by the university, of the total 299 gold medals shared by 147 students, 93 have been bagged by the female students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

At the undergraduate level, 33 girls got gold medals compared to 26 boys. In postgraduate level, this number is 60 and 28, respectively. Interestingly in postgraduate courses, the top 13 gold medallists are girls.

Enrollment pattern

Speaking in the press conference on Monday, Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, said: “When we look at the enrollment of UG and PG courses in our university, the number of girls is more.”

As many as 299 gold medals and 113 cash prizes will be awarded to 193 students at the convocation, and 204 PhDs will be conferred as well. A total of 28,871 students will be receiving various degrees.

The students who have applied for the convocation can download their degree certificates immediately after the convocation from DigiLocker and National Academic Depository (NAD).