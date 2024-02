February 15, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Customs officials on Thursday caught a passenger and recovered 279.5 grams of gold pieces which he had concealed in an incense burner container.

Based on profiling, the officials confronted the passenger as soon as he landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport from Kuwait and recovered the gold worth ₹17.2 lakh.

The officials suspect that the passenger was part of a gold smuggling racket and further investigation is on.