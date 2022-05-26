Madhuram Arts Foundation is organising a two-day cultural programme in Pravachana Mandira Hall, Venkateshwara temple, IEHCS Layout, Vidyaranyapura

Madhuram Arts Foundation is organising a two-day cultural programme to pay tribute to guru Padmavathy Natesan on May 28 and 29.

The programme features a Carnatic music concert by Venkateshwaran Kuppuswamy (Sathish) and party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Carnatic music concert by Akkarai sisters (Subbalakshmi and Sornalatha) from 6.30 p.m. 8.30 p.m. on May 28.

On May 29, the second day’s programme features Narayaneeyam Parayanam by Srimathi Radha Krishnan and party from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Namasankeerthanam by O.S. Mukundan and Sriram Natesan and party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The venue is Pravachana Mandira Hall, Venkateshwara temple, IEHCS Layout, Vidyaranyapura.