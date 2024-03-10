Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association stages protest 

March 10, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association staged a protest demonstration in front of Central Library inside the park against the construction of a proposed 10-storey annex building inside the park.

Umesh K., president of the association, said they had “reliably learned” that the Horticulture Department is planning to provide land inside the park for the building. He further said this is the last lung space remaining in the Central Business District (CBD) and the construction will leave the park suffering. The protest highlighted the need for protecting the park from such activities.