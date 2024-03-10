GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association stages protest 

President of the association says this is the last lung space remaining in the Central Business District (CBD) and the construction will leave the park suffering

March 10, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Green enthusiasts, pet lovers, and the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) protest near Central Library, with pet dogs against the proposed construction of a 10-storey building inside Cubbon Park.

Green enthusiasts, pet lovers, and the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) protest near Central Library, with pet dogs against the proposed construction of a 10-storey building inside Cubbon Park. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association staged a protest demonstration in front of Central Library inside the park against the construction of a proposed 10-storey annex building inside the park. 

Umesh K., president of the association, said they had “reliably learned” that the Horticulture Department is planning to provide land inside the park for the building. He further said this is the last lung space remaining in the Central Business District (CBD) and the construction will leave the park suffering. The protest highlighted the need for protecting the park from such activities. 

