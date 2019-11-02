‘Create a Kannada atmosphere in State’

Urging people to create a ‘Kannada atmosphere’ in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that Kannadigas have to make an effort to teach Kannada to people who do not know the language. “Apart from speaking Kannada, Kannadigas should inspire people who do not know the language to learn it. We should teach everyone Kannada and spread the language,” he said.

Speaking at the Rajyotsava function at Sri Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, the Chief Minister called upon the people to come out of ‘English craze’ and reiterated that Kannada and Kannadigas would always get priority in the State.

The CM said that there would be no compromise on good governance, development, and welfare of Kannadigas adding that the State government is committed to protecting and spreading Kannada language and culture.

“Our language has a rich history of over 2,000 years. It is regarded as one the most profound languages with rich heritage. We are blessed with rich diversity and natural resources along with the resource and skill to protect them as well,” he said.

Quoting the great poet Kuvempu, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Karnataka is a Sarva janangada shantiya thota as people belonging to various faiths, cultures and languages peacefully resided in the State.

S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said Kannada Sahitya Parishat is digitising the Kannada encyclopedia and the government had successfully implemented its various e-governance initiatives, which had benefited cores of people. The Cabinet had decided to give a second set of uniforms to all government school children this academic year.

“We have continued the tradition of hoisting the State flag along with the national flag and rendering of Nada Geete along with national anthem.,” he said.

The 64th Karnataka Rajyotsava, which was celebrated with fanfare at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium, saw over 7,200 schoolchildren from over 70 schools across the city perform cultural programmes, such rendering of Nada Geethe, Raita Geethe, dances, march past, mass drill and yogasana.

Mayor M. Gautham Kumar, Deputy Mayor Ram Mohan Raju, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao were among the dignitaries present during the occasion.