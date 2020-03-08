COVID-19 scare: Only 20 students per hall for SSLC exam

COVID-19 scare has impacted the seating arrangement for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination that will begin later this month.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education plans to ensure that only 20 students sit in a hall for the examination. Normally, around 30 students sit in one classroom during exams.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar made this announcement after visiting second pre-university examination centres in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said the department had allowed students to write the ongoing II PU exam wearing masks.

The Minister said school managements had been instructed to send students with cold, cough or fever on leave so that other students are not affected. “If students in the hostel are sick, they should be sent back to their homes,” Mr. Suresh Kumar added.

Meanwhile, several private schools have decided to start their summer holidays early amid fears of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. They said they took this decision following requests from parents.