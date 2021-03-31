COVID-19 | RT-PCR not mandatory for all passengers

The BBMP has clarified that negative RT-PCR test reports are not mandatory for anyone coming from outside the State to Bengaluru from Thursday.

“We had proposed to make RT-PCR test reports mandatory for passengers from all States coming into Bengaluru. But the State government has not approved the proposal,” said civic commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

It was opined at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that restricting commuters to the city will not only hit the economy, but is also tough to implement, sources said.

However, the State government guidelines making negative RT-PCR test reports mandatory for passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh travelling to the State remain applicable.