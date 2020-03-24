COVID-19: ‘Movement of fresh fruits and vegetables has been hit’

The movement of essential commodities such as fresh fruits and vegetables by organised supply chains has been hit due to lack of clarity among officials manning the borders in the five south Indian States as part of the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a fresh produce supply chain firm.

Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), one of the prominent fresh produce supply chain firms that has been working across southern States with the involvement of small and marginal farmers under the Integrated Horticultural Development Scheme, has maintained that the present lockdown imposed by various State governments is to restrict movement of people.

The government notifications clearly mention that movement of essential commodities, including fresh fruits and vegetables, should not be hampered. But, the authorities at the Check Posts at the five Southern States are imposing restrictions.

“Due to lack of clarity at the check-posts of States, the entry of our vehicles is being either stopped or not allowed to return to home base,” said Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder & CEO, LEAF. He sought the intervention of the State governments at the earliest.