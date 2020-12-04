COVID-19 | Karnataka sees 1,446 new cases, 13 deaths

Beer sales plummet by over 33% this year

The State on Thursday reported 1,446 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,89,113. With 13 deaths, the toll rose to 11,821. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 894 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,52,584. Of the remaining 24,698 active patients, 299 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.33%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 0.89%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 758 cases, taking its tally to 3,71,962. With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,162. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,938. As many as 1,08,685 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,002 RT-PCR tests.