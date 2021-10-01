COVID-19 deaths: Committee to look into compensation applications

An estimated 15,000 people have reportedly died of COVID-19 in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will constitute a committee at the zonal level to look into the applications from families of the deceased for issue of compensation. A circular to this effect was issued by the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, on Thursday.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok told reporters that applications can be submitted at the ward offices, where civic officials will verify and scrutinise them. The State government had decided to give ₹1.5 lakh as compensation if the deceased was a BPL card holder, and ₹50,000 for others. He added that he has directed officials to ensure that the compensation is released within 15 days of receipt of application.

To improve vaccination, block- and lane-level vaccination centres will be set up across the city from Monday, said D. Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

Mr. Randeep said city had around 4,000 blocks, with each block having 750 houses. Doctors from PHCs can take up door-to-door survey and collect information on people who have been vaccinated and those who are yet to be vaccinated.

In BBMP limits, 77.19 lakh people have taken at least one dose of vaccination (85%). A target to achieving 95% vaccination within one month has been set. For vaccination of the elderly, differently-abled persons and the bedridden, citizens can call 1533, a toll free helpline, for vaccination at their doorstep.