COVID-19: Congress appeal against giving communal colour to Padarayanapura incident

Leaders of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) have condemned the alleged attack on Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and ASHA workers at Padarayanapura. They appealed for not giving the incident a communal colour.

KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar convened a meeting of leaders of the minority community at his residence in Sadashivanagar on Monday and asked the State government to take stringent action against all those individuals who committed the crime. “We stand by you (CM). The people who indulged in the attack must be punished,” he said.

He also appealed to the government to refrain from giving it a communal colour. He urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to pay attention to inflammatory comments being made on the incident by some BJP legislators and leaders and demanded action against them.

He appealed to the leaders of the minority community to persuade the people of the community to assist in identifying COVID-19 patients.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted and said, “Police, doctors and health workers are working hard by putting public safety over their personal health. It is the duty of everyone to cooperate with them. I request everyone in the State not to fall prey to fake news and propaganda.”

In another tweet, he said, “Sunday night’s skirmish in Padarayanapura ward is an unfortunate one. All those who are responsible for this act should be punished. I urge the CM of Karnataka to ensure that such events don’t recur.”