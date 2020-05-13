Bengaluru

COVID-19: Chamarajanagar district won’t let in people from red, orange zones

It is one of the few green zone districts in the State

Even as people from Karnataka stranded in different parts of the country and abroad have started returning to their native places in the State, Chamarajanagar district has barred entry of people coming from red zones and high-risk States.

Chamarajanagar has not reported even a single COVID-19 case so far and remains one of the few green zone districts in the State. Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi cited the alarming number of COVID-19 cases being reported from several hitherto green zone districts of Karnataka once migrants began returning to their native places after the easing of lockdown norms.

The Chamarajanagar district administration will allow the return of migrants only from green and orange zones. “As a precautionary measure, permission to enter Chamarajanagar will not be given to people from red zones and high-risk States,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 9:30:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/covid-19-chamarajanagar-district-wont-let-in-people-from-red-orange-zones/article31576604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY