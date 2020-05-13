COVID-19: Chamarajanagar district won’t let in people from red, orange zones

Even as people from Karnataka stranded in different parts of the country and abroad have started returning to their native places in the State, Chamarajanagar district has barred entry of people coming from red zones and high-risk States.

Chamarajanagar has not reported even a single COVID-19 case so far and remains one of the few green zone districts in the State. Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi cited the alarming number of COVID-19 cases being reported from several hitherto green zone districts of Karnataka once migrants began returning to their native places after the easing of lockdown norms.

The Chamarajanagar district administration will allow the return of migrants only from green and orange zones. “As a precautionary measure, permission to enter Chamarajanagar will not be given to people from red zones and high-risk States,” he said.