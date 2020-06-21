Coronavirus | High home quarantine violations in Bengaluru

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Bengaluru and one of the reasons could well be the lack of discipline among people who have to undergo home quarantine. As of June 20, about 44% of the total 1.31 lakh violations in home quarantine has been reported or observed in Bengaluru, according to data from the State authorities.

Of the total 58,832 complaints reported in Bengaluru, 15,157 people have been warned. Once complaints are received, people either receive a warning or are sent to institutional quarantine. In many cases, FIRs have also been filed against them.

Mysuru accounts for the second highest number of complaints. A total of 11,307 cases were reported from this district. Around 40 FIRs have been filed against those violating home quarantine norms and 3,951 individuals or families have received warnings. “We will require the help of citizen volunteers for effective monitoring of people quarantined at home,” said an official.