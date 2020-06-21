Coronavirus | High home quarantine violations in Bengaluru

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Bengaluru and one of the reasons could well be the lack of discipline among people who have to undergo home quarantine. As of June 20, about 44% of the total 1.31 lakh violations in home quarantine has been reported or observed in Bengaluru, according to data from the State authorities.
Of the total 58,832 complaints reported in Bengaluru, 15,157 people have been warned. Once complaints are received, people either receive a warning or are sent to institutional quarantine. In many cases, FIRs have also been filed against them.
Mysuru accounts for the second highest number of complaints. A total of 11,307 cases were reported from this district. Around 40 FIRs have been filed against those violating home quarantine norms and 3,951 individuals or families have received warnings. “We will require the help of citizen volunteers for effective monitoring of people quarantined at home,” said an official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath