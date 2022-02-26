Construction worker arrested for murdering mother in Bengaluru

The Marathahalli police on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old construction worker for allegedly murdering his mother on Friday.

According to the police, the accused Ambarish, is a chronic alcoholic who lived with his 71-year-old mother Yamunamma in a shed at Devarabisanahalli. “Yamunamma used to work as a domestic help to eke out a living. Ambarish used to harass her constantly for money so that he could buy alcohol,” said the police.

On Friday, he started forcing her to give him some money, and when she refused, he slapped. “She hit her head against the wall and collapsed,” the police added.

On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to her aid and took her to a hospital nearby. However, doctors declared her dead. Based on a complaint, the Maratahalli police arrested Ambarish charging him for murder.