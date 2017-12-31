Construction material collapses as truck hits part of metro pier

A concrete beam and other construction material fell from an under-construction metro pier on Mysuru Road after a truck hit part of the pier late on Saturday.

The pier is located at Pantharpalya, nearly 750 m from Nayandahalli. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is extending the existing Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri.

Vehicular movement was halted for more than half an hour on the busy road after construction material and debris collapsed, blocking the road. The traffic police were forced to divert vehicles. Initially, there were reports that the collapse was the result of faulty work, which the BMRCL rubbished.

BMRCL managing director Mahendra Jain told The Hindu that the height of the the truck, which was carrying a heavy load, was above the concourse slab level. He said there were no casualties. “The incident did not happen in an operational reach. It happened at an under-construction site. The metro construction employees were about to start their night shift. Fortunately, even the truck driver escaped unhurt,” he said.

Later, BMRCL spokesman U.A. Vasanth Rao tweeted that the blockages had been removed and the road cleared for traffic.