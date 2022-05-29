Construction labourer beaten to death over accusation of bike theft

A 50-year-old construction labourer was allegedly tortured and beaten to death over accusations of a bike theft in Ramamurthy Nagar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwath, a resident of Muneshwara Nagar. The police said that he was missing for the past three days and was found dead on the roadside close to an under-construction house where he was working in Hoysala Nagar.

Bheemashankar Guled, DCP, South East Division, said that preliminary probe revealed that the assailant had tied the hands and legs of Ashwath to torture him and assaulted him with wooden logs and iron rods.

The police, following a trail, detained the owner of the construction house, identified as Srinivasa Reddy, and the contractor, Subbaiah Naidu, in connection with the murder .

The duo allegedly detained Ashwath and tortured him accusing him of stealing a bike from the construction site and killed him in the melee. They later dumped the body 50 metres away from the scene of crime and escaped, the police said.

The police have also booked an atrocity case against the assailants as Ashwath was a Dalit and are further investigating the case.