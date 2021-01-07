Constable attacked by family members of accused

A police constable attached to Varthur police station was attacked by a habitual offender and his family members when he went to secure his custody on Wednesday.
“Constable Manjunath sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital. While the accused escaped, his brother and mother have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder,” said a police officer.
According to the police, the accused Naveen Kumar P, 19, was wanted in a house break-in case in October 2019. Constable Manjunath, who was on his rounds on Wednesday, got a tip-off that Naveen had come to his house in the Varthur area and went to secure him.
“While escorting him to the station, Naveen’s mother and brother attacked the constable and helped Naveen escape,” said the police. Neighbours however intervened and with their help Manjunath called for back-up.
However, with the help of some neighbours, Manjunath alerted the station seeking back-up. The police rushed to the spot and arrested the mother and the brother. Efforts are on to track down Naveen who is on the run.
