Conman who robbed elderly arrested

The Soladevanahalli police have arrested a conman who allegedly targeted senior citizens and cheated them by promising pension and other benefits from the government.

“The accused, Manjesh, robbed nine people in the last few months. After befriending his target, he would promise to get them government benefits like old age pension as well as Aadhaar, ration and BPL cards for a fee,” said a police officer. He would then escort the person to another location under the pretext of getting formalities done, and advise them to remove any valuables they had on them.

At some point along the way, he diverted their attention and stole their jewellery. According to the police, Manjesh who confessed to the crimes, is a habitual offender. He had been arrested for house break-ins earlier but came out on bail.