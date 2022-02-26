Confusion among organisations over lease amount to be paid to BBMP

Several civic properties have been leased to Kannada schools, organisations

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given out many of its properties across the city on lease to various educational institutions, charitable organisations, hospitals and others, including several Kannada organisations and schools. However, over the past 2 years, there has been some confusion over the lease to be paid by these organisations and the Kannada schools.

One of the last decisions that the elected council took was to renew the lease of Kannada organisations and Kannada schools by increasing the lease amount by 10% of the existing lease. This was proposed by former Mayor B.S. Sathyanarayana, who argued in favour of various Kannada organisations, including Udaya Bhanu Kala Sangha, B.M. Shree Pratishtana, Manonandana school and even Kannada Sahitya Parishath.

However, the resolution that was passed mentioned an increase of 10% of the prevailing guidance value of the area. This came as a shock to many of the Kannada organisations, who survive on donations and endowment funds. Mr. Sathyanarayana said that several attempts have been made to reverse the resolution in favour of the organisations and schools. “We have sent representations signed by Kannada academicians and litterateurs to the Chief Minister, ministers and even the Urban Development Department,” he said.

The organisations too have urged the government to reduce the lease amount, as was discussed in the last council meeting. B.M. Shree Pratishtana’s president R. Lakshminarayana had submitted a memorandum seeking reduction in lease and found support in several academicians and litterateurs. He argued that this reduction in lease would be in the interest of organisations that have for long been working for the cause of Kannada and culture in the state.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Estates) Reddy Shankar Babu acknowledged the issue and said that the council had argued for special treatment to Kannada organisations and schools functioning out of properties leased from the civic body. “We have to go by the council resolution that mentions renewal of existing lease amount with an additional 10% of the prevailing guidance value,” he said.

Sources claimed that the demand of renewal of lease at the existing rate and an additional 10% of the same amount would not be financially viable for the civic body. The BBMP had now recommended that the renewal amount to be an additional 2% of the guidance value.

Confirming the development, Mr. Babu said the proposal had been sent to the government. “The government has sought some additional details, which will be furnished soon,” he said.