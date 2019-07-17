Commuter assaulted by auto driver for ‘spoiling his business’

The Whitefield police are on the lookout for an autorickshaw driver who allegedly assaulted and threatened an employee of a tech firm for using an app-based service that offers vehicles for last-mile connectivity. The driver was unhappy that the employee was not taking an autorickshaw for his daily commute, said the police.

The app enables commuters to use battery-operated Micro Mobility Vehicles (MMVs).

The alleged incident occurred last Wednesday when Rahul Agarwal was parking the MMV at a parking bay close to DivyaSree Technopark at Whitefield. In his complaint, Agarwal alleged that an auto driver confronted him about his choice of mode for commute, and physically assaulted him, all the while accusing him of spoiling his business.

“The accused assaulted the complainant till a security guard, Naveen Kumar Sigh, rushed to his rescue. Sensing trouble, the auto driver sped away,” said the police.

Based on the complaint, the Whitefield police have taken up a case. “We questioned the security guard and obtained the registration number of the auto. We have also obtained a physical description of the accused. Efforts are on to identify him,” a senior police officer said.