COMEDK to stick to counselling schedule

It will not wait for the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to conduct counselling sessions

After around 15,000 seats in private colleges under the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) quota went vacant, the consortium has decided to stick to its original schedule agreed upon in the consensual agreement.

It stated that it will not wait for the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to conduct counselling sessions.

S. Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK, said that in the previous years, the consortium would revise its schedule each time the KEA tweaked its schedule. “But the KEA schedule is postponed time and again as they first want the medical counselling to be completed. As a result, our counselling is delayed and there are no takers for our seats. Therefore, we will stick to the timeline mentioned in the consensual agreement,” he said.

The COMEDK UGET 2021 will be held on June 20. According to the consortium, the test will be conducted in 150 cities across the nation with 400 test centres in online mode. Last year, around 63,000 students registered for the test. Organisers attributed the low number of test takers last year to the fact that the entrance test was postponed thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates who wish to appear for COMEDK UGET can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com, and the application process will open online from March 22 to May 20.

COMEDK scores, besides being a gateway to 180 private engineering colleges in Karnataka, will also be considered by 30 private universities that are associated with Uni-Gauge.