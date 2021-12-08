Colleges get syllabus for compulsory course two months after opening

Degree colleges in the city are in a spot as they received a new syllabus for one of the ability enhancement compulsory courses on Monday. This has come two months after the lecturers began teaching the subject following the old syllabus.

Many lecturers who are teaching the digital fluency course for the first semester students of all streams said that they have already completed teaching more than half the syllabus.

R. Parvathi, Principal, VET First Grade College, said that a meeting was conducted on Monday and lecturers were told to teach a new syllabus prescribed by NASSCOM. “We got a syllabus earlier this academic year under the logo of Bengaluru City University. Now the university says they never circulated any syllabus. How can lecturers start teaching all over again,” she asked.

The course has to be taught on the lines of the National Education Policy. B.G. Bhaskara, president of Federation of University and College Teachers’ Association in Karnataka, said they wanted the university to revert to the old syllabus. “Many teachers also say that the new syllabus is tough to grasp for students who do not have knowledge of computers,” he said. He also said that the first semester students are expected to write the examination in the first week of February 2022 and it was too late to tweak the syllabus.

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council authorities said that they had collaborated with NASSCOM to develop the content and modules.

Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor, Bengaluru City University, said they had not circulated any syllabus for the subject earlier and NASSCOM conducted the orientation on Monday. “We had only sent the titles and the user manuals for it earlier,” he said. He also added that the syllabi for the course was uniform and could even be considered a self-learning module.