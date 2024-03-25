College dropout arrested for harassing student in Bengaluru

March 25, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jayanagar police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly harassing a college student near a private college recently.

The accused, identified as Suresh, a college dropout, used to allegedly stalk and harass the victim on her way to and from college. The accused recently stalked her and touched her inappropriately, said the police. The victim raised the alarm prompting passers-by to catch the accused. He was handed over to the police.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused on the charge of outraging the modesty for further investigation.