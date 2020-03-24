Classes go online to tide over closure of schools, coaching classes

Although schools and coaching classes have been shut, students, particularly those who are preparing for competitive examinations, continue to have a gruelling schedule through the day as many of their classes are being conducted online.

While some have audio classes, many coaching centres are offering video classes as well. This is to ensure that both teachers and students are able to continue their academics from the comfort of their homes in view of the lockdown to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Modali Venkat Hari Kishan, Head Media PR South, ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru, said that there are around 12,000 students in Bengaluru for various classes, including competitive examinations. “All the classes were cancelled a week ago. We are developing videos and sending them on our app. It is currently a one-way communication, but the students can ask questions on WhatsApp,” he said. He said that the students are also made to take test and assignments through the app.

Aakash Chaudhry, director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said that they have started online classes through their subsidiary Meritnation to mitigate the impact that closure of schools and institutes may have on students’ learning process.

Pavan Chauhan, founder and CEO of Meritnation, said, “Our sessions will be interactive allowing students to clear doubts, ask questions, and address their queries and anxieties. We hope that students and educators will take advantage of our initiative.”

Sushmita S., a second pre-university student, said after their examination, they will have to prepare for the competitive examinations and will be solely dependent on these online classes.

Many colleges and international schools too are livestreaming their classes.

“PESU Live” is an initiative of PES University. Classes are being conducted for all students pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate courses. The respective subject teachers will come to college and conduct classes, which are live-streamed to students.

In case students have any doubts in the subject or the lesson, they can ask questions on live chat to which teachers will respond immediately. To address any kind of technical issues during live classes, the university has set up a command room.

J. Surya Prakash, vice chancellor of the university, said that each class is of 40 minutes. Students can login through their mobile phones. “Examinations will begin in May. We need to complete portions by April. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct online classes,” he said.