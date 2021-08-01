Class XII results bring cheer to THiS institutions

The much-awaited Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results, which were announced on Friday, brought cheer to students enrolled in schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme.

With examinations cancelled due to the pandemic, students were awarded marks under an alternative assessment scheme.

BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, secured 100% pass with 62 of 76 students scoring 90% and above. Anirudh R. Urs (97.8%) was the topper.

All 84 students at Kendriya Vidyalaya, RWF, Yelahanka passed and 74 secured distinctions. Tarun Raman and Vaishnavi S. securing 96.6% emerged toppers.

In Delhi Public School, Bengaluru North, all 266 students passed and 175 scored 90% and above. Chandrachud Sarath and Devica Kumar Saxena secured 98.4% to emerge toppers.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, AFS, Jalahalli East, 122 of 134 students secured distinctions. Ojaswit Verma (97.8%) stood first.

Army Public School, ASC C&C, achieved 100% pass with 68 of 95 students securing distinctions. Khushi (96.8%) in Science, Anushaw (96%) in Commerce and Savita (94.8%) in Humanities emerged toppers. At Kendriya Vidyalaya ASC Centre, all 234 students passed in first class. Mansi Kaustubh Wad by securing 98% was the topper.

All 51 students at Kendriya Vidyalaya, MG Railway Colony, passed in first class. J. Hita and L. Chandana secured 95% and emerged toppers.

Army Public School, K Kamaraj Road, also recorded 100% pass. Hida Fathima P.H. (97.2%) topped in Science, while Anushka S. Rao (97.2%) in Commerce and Jane Caryn Thomas and Samriddhi secured 96.6% in Humanities.

Presidency School, Kasturinagar, too boasted 100% pass with 36 of 42 students scoring 90% and above. Yash Chogle and Manaswini Rajagopalan both securing 97.2% emerged toppers.

At CMR National Public School, HRBR Layout, all 160 students passed and 63 secured distinctions. Tejaswini M. (97.8%) in Science, Ilakya M.A. (96.8%) and Anisha Muthanna and Nysha Nathan by both securing 96.6% in Humanities, emerged toppers.