Civic chief reviews implementation of new SWM system

Wants one auto tipper or compactor with GPS for every 700 houses

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, on Wednesday, held a meeting with contractors and link workers of 38 wards where the new system of collection and transportation of solid waste is being implemented. He directed contractors and officials to survey the localities, and ensure that at least one auto tipper or compactor with GPS with scheduled routes is allotted for every 700 houses.

“Door-to-door segregated waste collection and transportation will take place from 6.30 to 10.30 a.m., and street sweeping waste would be collected from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said a senior civic official.

Govindarajanagar became the first ward to implement the new waste disposal system where collection and transportation of waste – wet, dry, and sanitary – will take place separately.

The 38 wards where the new tender will be in place are: Govindarajanagar, Dayanandanagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Kempegowda, Chowdeshwari, Attur, Vidyaranyapura, Bommanahalli, Manganapalya and Singasandra, Nayandahalli, Nagarbhavi, Bharathinagar, Shivajinagar, Kavalbyrasandra, Muneshwaranagar, Rajajinagar, Mudalapalya, Azadnagar, Chalavadi Palya, Gali Anjaneya temple, Deepanjalinagar, Ganesh Mandir, Hosakerehalli, Yediyur, Byrasandra, Adugodi, Lakkasandra, Srinagar, Siddapura, Rayapuram, Dasarahalli, Chokkasandra, Vijanpura, K.R. Puram, Basavanapura, Hoodi, and Garudacharpalya.