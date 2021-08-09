City to have 24/7 app-based fuel delivery service

App-based door-to-door fuel delivery service provider, The Fuel Delivery, announced the launch of its operations in the city. To start with, the firm will deliver diesel.

Its service would cover diverse sectors, including infrastructure development, hospitality, healthcare, corporate offices and IT parks, manufacturing and industrial units, educational institutions, shopping malls, warehouses, agriculture, and mining machinery, and individual buyers, it said.

Rakshit Mathur, Founder and CEO, The Fuel Delivery, said Bengaluru is a vibrant commercial hub that has witnessed a tremendous surge in fuel demand. The company had also announced the signing of an all-India business agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, it said.

Customers can place orders on their mobile phone or the web app, with their name, mobile number, quantity, address, location, and time of delivery. The service is available 24/7, as per the company.