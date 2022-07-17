City students come up tops in ICSE results

The Class X results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) were announced on Sunday and a total of 54 students from the State made it to the merit list.

Five students from different schools shared the first rank with 99.6%. The results this year, for the first time, have been declared based on the marks secured by the students in two examinations and one internal assessment project.

“I had not expected to receive such a great result. I had started my preparation for the second semester examination right after the first semester exam got over,” said Adi Kishore, one of the first-rank holders, from Trio World School.

While his father works in an advertising agency and his mother in an NGO, Mr. Kishore is interested in a career in science. “I want to get into the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) and pursue a degree in Physics,” he added

Chetan Padavala, from Greenwood High, said that he was relieved after the results. “It feels like all the efforts that we put in have finally paid off,” he said.

He secured 99.4 percentile and rank 6. While his father is a software engineer, his mother is a doctor. He wants to pursue a career in computers or bio-medical engineering.

Schools across the city are happy with the results and some of them have recorded 100% results. The rechecking module for the results of the second semester will be open till July 23, CISCE said in a press release.