City gets COVID-19 home delivery helpline

Make a call, provide the list of essential items, vegetables or medicines needed; or send the list of items required on WhatsApp. Within 24 hours, the items will be delivered to your door step.

The COVID-19 home delivery helpline (080-61914960) for the entire city was launched by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

The helpline was first launched as a pilot in Katriguppe ward and later extended to Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar and Chikpete Assembly constituencies.

Speaking after the launch, Mr. Yediyurappa claimed that it was the first of its kind in the entire country. “The service, which was the brainchild of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, is launched mainly to ensure that citizens don’t step out of their homes even to purchase essential items, such as fruits, vegetables, groceries or medicines. I urge all citizens to stay indoors and stay safe,” he said.

The home delivery service, after its launch in four Assembly segments in Bengaluru South a week ago, had serviced over 11,000 citizens. The service was extended to cover all areas coming under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits in the interest of public safety and to ensure success of the lockdown that will be in place till May 3.

Over the past few days, various shops (groceries, supermarkets and pharmacies) were asked to register on the helpline. Since then, over 18,000 shops have been geo-mapped.

“Once the helpline receives an order, the same will be forwarded to the nearest shop. Citizens have to pay a nominal fee of ₹10 as delivery charge,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar had earlier stated that the deliveries could be made in two ways – either by delivery partners or by the shop owners themselves. The Chief Minister claimed that over 5,000 delivery personnel were on board.

MPs Tejasvi Surya, P.C. Mohan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, Deputy Mayor C.R. Ramamohan Raju, Ruling Party Leader K.A. Muneendra Kumar and senior BBMP officials were present.