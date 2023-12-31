City-based law firm partner cheated online

December 31, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cyber crooks accessed the bank account of a city-based founding partner of a law firm through the mobile application and stole ₹68.95 lakh.

The victim, Suneeth Karatki, had gone to Kerala for three days and found his network was not working. After he returned from the trip, he checked his phone to find that someone had accessed his bank accounts through the app and made 13 transactions to transfer the cash using different mobile numbers.

He rushed to the bank and filed a complaint that the cash transactions were made without his knowledge.

The North Division Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against the unknown accused charging them with identity theft and impersonation.

Mr. Suneeth had a SMS alert option for all transactions and even got the alerts for some transactions that he made. However, Mr. Suneeth claimed that he did not receive any alerts for the disputed transactions and the police have sought the details of the transactions to pursue the investigation.