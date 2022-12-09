  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Citizens’ Traffic Forum revived

Citizens of Bengaluru can walk into their respective traffic police stations between 11.30 a.m. and 1.20 p.m. every second Saturday and air their concerns

December 09, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Citizens can walk into their respective traffic police stations between 11.30 a.m. and 1.20 p.m. every second Saturday and air their concerns and raise issues over traffic management in their areas, including parking woes.

M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner for Traffic, who, during his earlier stint, instituted the Citizens’ Traffic Forum meetings, has revived the initiative. The meetings had been a tad irregular after the pandemic. Henceforth, Citizens’ Traffic Forum meetings will be held every second Saturday.

“While the traffic police know of the issues at major junctions in their jurisdictions, residents are better equipped to tell us of the traffic problems in residential bylanes, including parking woes. They may also have valuable inputs for easing traffic congestion on the main roads. These meetings will be an open forum for debate,” Dr. Saleem said.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Roads and Rails / civic infrastructure / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.