Citizens take out rally demanding basic amenities

Tired of their appeals for basic amenities falling on deaf ears, residents of Green Villae and Junnasandra, which come under Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, took out a protest rally on Sunday.

Scores of residents, young and old, walked on slushy roads, carrying placards and raising slogans demanding better amenities.

With political support from the Aam Aadmi Party, residents alleged that authorities had turned a blind eye to the “blatant encroachment” of the rajakaluve. This, they alleged, was causing sewage and rainwater to flood many parts of Junnasandra and Green Villae Layout. “The area lacked even the basic amenities, such as street lights and underground drainage system,” they said.

Ashok Mrutyunjaya from AAP’s Mahadevapura unit said the local MLA, who had represented the constituency multiple times, had failed to develop the area and provide basic amenities to citizens. “Though residents pay tax, they are not provided with amenities. They are forced to wade through sewage mixed with rainwater whenever it rains,” he said.

During the monsoon months, at least two feet of water stagnates on roads. Consequently, several cases of vector-borne diseases are reported in these areas. “Despite several complaints against the developer, who has developed a layout on the rajakaluve, to the tehsildar and district administration, no action has been initiated. This is because of the support that the developer enjoys from the powers that be,” claimed Mr. Mrutyunjaya.