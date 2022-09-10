Bengaluru

CID arrests Sushil Mantri, son

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Sushil P. Mantri, founder of Mantri Developers, and his son in a case related to cheating people by promising flats.

Sushil Mantri had recently been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case and after he was released on bail, the CID, probing the case, arrested him along with his son Prateek Mantri on Friday night. The duo was produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody. CID officials are planning to take them in custody on Monday.

The company has been accused of misusing its brand by promising people flats, taking huge amounts of money and cheating the investors. Cheating cases have been filed against the company in Cubbon Park and Subramanyapura police stations, which have been taken over by the CID.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bangalore
fraud
real estate
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 11:56:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cid-arrests-sushil-mantri-son/article65876429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY