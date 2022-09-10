CID arrests Sushil Mantri, son

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Sushil P. Mantri, founder of Mantri Developers, and his son in a case related to cheating people by promising flats.

Sushil Mantri had recently been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case and after he was released on bail, the CID, probing the case, arrested him along with his son Prateek Mantri on Friday night. The duo was produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody. CID officials are planning to take them in custody on Monday.

The company has been accused of misusing its brand by promising people flats, taking huge amounts of money and cheating the investors. Cheating cases have been filed against the company in Cubbon Park and Subramanyapura police stations, which have been taken over by the CID.