CID announces cash reward for information about fugitive police officer in bitcoin case

March 16, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has announced a cash reward for any information about the bitcoin case accused Deputy Superintendent of Police Sridhar K. Pujar, who is on the run after allegedly attacking police personnel.

The CID officials on Saturday issued a notice seeking public help to track down the fugitive officer.

Pujar had reportedly attacked the CID team and escaped when they went to secure his arrest.

“A report has been submitted before the 1st ACMM in this regard and the process of declaring him proclaimed offender is on. People who inform about Pujar will be suitably rewarded and the details of the informant will be kept confidential,” the CID press release stated.

The Information may be shared with: The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Financial Intelligence Unit, CID, Bengaluru. Office Ph. no.: 080- 22094485/22094498 (CID Control Room), mobile no.: 9480800181, or investigating officer - 9448149915.