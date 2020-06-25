Child rights commission lends its support to ban on online classes

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education welcoming its decision to ban online classes for students till class V.
In the letter, Fr. Antony Sebastian, chairperson of the commission, said that online classes cannot be an alternative to in-person classes as people from low income groups cannot afford laptops and other electronic devices. The commission, however, said that lessons can be aired on radio and television.
Many schools have discontinued their online classes after the State government issued an order in this regard.
Several parents have expressed disappointment with the ban on online classes and many stakeholders have approached the High Court of Karnataka seeking a stay on this order.
On the reopening of schools, the commission has said that the decision should be taken after the number of COVID-19 cases reduces. “They should open in a phased manner based on which zone they fall under. All precautionary measures need to be planned meticulously,” Mr. Sebastian said.
