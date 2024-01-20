GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child marriage stopped in Kolar district

January 20, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A team of police officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Saraswathamma and officers of the Women and Child Development Department, on Saturday stopped the marriage of a 17-year-old girl at Madhavagurjenahalli in Kolar Rural police station limits.

Later, the police team handed over the girl to the Department of Women and Child Development, Kolar, and advised her parents not to conduct the marriage.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector B. Shankaracharya swung into action and raided the place and rescued the girl amid high drama. Hundreds of people and relatives had gathered for the wedding. The police struggled hard to convince the parents and relatives and handed over the girl to the District Child Protection Officer on Saturday for counseling.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, the district police have stepped up vigil to ensure protection of women and girl children who are a vulnerable section of society.

Related Topics

Karnataka / parent and child / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.