CHBMS being tweaked to solve bed crisis: Bommai

700 oxygenated beds in CCCs, to be increased to 1,000 soon

The government is contemplating on introducing mobile oxygen supply on the lines of the Chennai model where oxygen generators have been fitted in buses.

“We are thinking on the same lines and to begin with, 20 buses may be fitted with oxygen generators. This will help patients waiting in hospitals or those coming to hospitals from their homes,”s aid Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Home on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting of measures taken in East zone , he said the Central Hospital Bed Management System is being tweaked to resolve the bed availability crisis. “There have been cases where hospitals have not informed the BBMP in time when a bed becomes vacant, either by discharge or death of a patient,” and added that the system was being corrected to highlight cases soon after a patient in a hospital completes 10 days of admission.

“The officials will have to then physically verify if the patient needs further medical treatment or if he/she may be shifted to step-down hospitals or discharged. This way, beds will be available for those in immediate need of medical attention,” he said.

Towards solving the bed shortage , he said the government has already held talks with the private medical colleges regarding handing over 1,035 beds, of which 700 have been handed over so far, and remaining would be handed over shortly.

In addition, 5,000 beds likely to be created in step-down hospitals to be established in hotels in close proximity to hospitals. Already, 945 beds are ready and the same will be increased to 5,000 shortly. Logistics for the same are being sorted out, the Minister said.

The BBMP has set up a new CCC in GKVK campus in Yelahanka Zone. The 380-bed facility has 50 oxygenated beds. The centre is also equipped with two ambulances for attending emergencies.