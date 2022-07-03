Charred body of woman found in Kengeri

The Kengeri Police recovered the charred body of an unidentified woman in an isolated place in Ramasandra in Kengeri police station limits on Sunday.

The woman is said to be aged between 25 and 30 and the police suspect that she was sexually assaulted before being killed. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

The police also recovered a few empty glasses and a pair of slippers from the scene of crime. Police stations from in and around the city were alerted to check for any missing complaint of a woman to find out her identity.