Champs of 64 squares emerge at THiS competition

The fourth edition of The Hindu in School (THiS) Chess Competition was held at St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road, on Saturday in two categories – Open (for both boys and girls) and Girls’ only. The age criteria for both the categories was Under-10, Under-13, and Under-15. The tournament was played on the Swiss League basis under the latest FIDE Rapid Rules, and was conducted under the aegis of the United Karnataka Chess Association (UKCA).

Vasanth B.H. from the UKCA was the chief arbiter. Saleem Beig was the deputy chief arbiter, while Sudeep Gowda, Suresh Babu M H., and Dhanush Ravi, all from the UKCA, were the assistant arbiters.

N. Veerabhadrappa, general manager and circle head (Bengaluru Circle), Corporation Bank, was the chief guest at the valedictory function and gave away prizes to the winners. He lauded children for their enthusiasm, and parents for encouraging their children to participate in such tournaments. Mr. Veerabhadrappa commended the efforts of The Hindu for conducting such events across the country and encouraging budding talent. He also provided information on their children’s savings account, Corp Pragati.

The first and second prize winners in each category received a cash prize of ₹1,500 and ₹1,000, respectively, as well as trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu. Third prize and consolation prize winners in each category received trophies and merit certificates. All the participants received participation certificates.

In all, 400 children in various categories participated in the event. SyndicateBank was the associate partner, while Corporation Bank was the regional partner of the event. St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School was the venue partner.

Results

Girls’ only category: Under-10 — first prize: Sri Harini A., National Public School, Bannerghatta; second prize: Kaavya G.S., Kendriya Vidyalaya, ASC (South); third prize: Dhanyatha H., Narayana E-Techno School, Yelahanka; and consolation prize winners: Shanjula Senthil, Nancee Cheryl, Shivani Bai M.H., Aadya Ranganath, Anjana J., Paavani Singh Rathore, and Sanjeevani Kankani.

Under-13 — first prize: Spurthi M.N., Acharya Vidya Kula, Mysuru; second prize: Vaishnavi C.M., Christ School, Begur-Koppa Road; third prize: Ashwitha J., Baldwin Girls’ School, Richmond Road; and consolation prize winners: Sakshi Ravi Buregoni, Vennela Kapalavoi, Preethal D.V., Tanirika Sajjan, Yamini Sriram, Gaana Muraleedhara, and Chandana S.

Under-15 — first prize: Swara Lakshmi S. Nair, Vagdevi Vilas School, Marathahalli; second prize: Maria Jose, Kendriya Vidyalaya IISc.; third prize: Manishika Srivastav, Sri Kumaran Children’s Home (CBSE); and consolation prize winners: Aditi Gupta, Harita K.T., Paila Thanu Priya, Keerthana S., Poorvika S., Saideepna M S., and Jnana Jyothi G.

Open Category (both boys and girls): Under-10 — first prize: Aarush Rajesh, National Public School, Indiranagar; second prize: Aarya Satish Chikodi, Ryan International School, Yelahanka; third prize: Aman George Thomas, Vidyashilp Academy, Jakkur; and consolation prize winners: Abhay Chetty, Supreeth, Puneth J., Shrihan G., Aarav Saish Amonkar, Kovidh Muraleedhara, and Kausthub Putraya.

Under-13 — first prize: Rohan M., Vibgyor High, Haralur branch; second prize: Anirudh Sharma, Navkis Education Centre; third prize: Abyarth Kumar M., Delhi Public School, Bangalore East; and consolation prize winners: Amogh Reddy, Aneesh Adiga, Karthik P., Pragy Narayan, Niranjan J. Warrier, Sarvad Senthil, and Aneesh Krishna S.

Under-15 — first prize: Komal Srivatsav Sajja, Freedom International School; second prize: Rishabh Kumara, Delhi Public School, Bangalore East; third prize: Siddhesh Jayakumar, New Horizon Gurukul, Marathahalli; and consolation prize winners: Akash M.H., Kulkarni Vedant Anirudh, Shravan Y. Pithwa, Sai Shreekar G., Akshay Avinash, Yash S., and Manav Venkatachalam.