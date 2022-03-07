Celebrity arrests ‘created awareness’ on drug menace, says Minister

The Bengaluru police expected the drug cases that gripped the State in 2020, with the arrest of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani, to create awareness about drugs.

According to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, the police officers told him that they knew the arrest of celebrity would ensure media coverage and would work as publicity against drug menace. “I was told that celebrity arrest would be repeatedly shown or written in media, which would in turn, create awareness. And, it has created awareness,” he said.

Targeting women

When Leader of Opposition B.K. Hariprasad intervened and said that it was unfair to harass women “for the TRP of the channels”, the Home Minister insisted that he had sympathy towards them. Earlier, during the discussion on drug menace at the Legislative Council in the city, members raised the issue of only women being targeted in the drug case and also tarnishing the film industry in general.

According to the figures provided by the Government, 5,644 persons have been arrested in 4,275 cases in 2021 and ₹59 crore worth drugs seized. The Home Minister said that 4,174 kg of ganja, 12,451 strips of LSD and 1,465 kg of opium were seized in 2021. In 2019, 728 kg of ganja, 155 strips of LSD and 3.6 kg of opium were seized.

Members cutting across parties spoke about the grave situation of drug menace in Bengaluru during a discussion initiated by BJP member Sashil Namoshi. Suggestions on including drug menace as part of moral studies in the school curriculum was made by members.

Meanwhile, when Congress member Saleem Ahmed suggested police encounter for drug peddlers, and it was referred to by the Home Minister during his response, Mr. Hariprasad intervened to say that the members had to be responsible when making such suggestions.

During the discussion, the Home Minister also said that a person had collected ₹1.25 crore masquerading as his associate from those running casinos. “He was arrested and the money was returned. I have said those seven casinos have to be closed,” he said.