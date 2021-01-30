CCB seizes MDMA worth ₹75 lakh, arrests four

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday unearthed a drug racket and arrested four people, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city.
The police recovered one kg of MDMA crystals valued at ₹75 lakh from the accused, identified as Ndikata Albert Jr., 43, from Nigeria, and Helson Henry Koppi, 34, Junaid, 32 and Shakeer, 35, from Kannur in Kerala.
After receiving a tip-off, the CCB team nabbed Albert while he was waiting at Ramamurthy Nagar main road to deliver a consignment of drugs. After questioning him, the police tracked down the other accused and recovered the drugs. “Albert had overstayed his visa. We are probing to ascertain the source of drugs and their network,” said a police officer.
