CCB seizes drug peddler’s property worth ₹1.6 crore

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday attached properties worth ₹1.6 crore belonging to a drug peddler.

The accused, identified as Mrutyunjaya, alias Jayanna, alias M.J., a habitual offender, was arrested by the police in July and ₹80 lakh worth hashish oil and ganja were recovered from him. MJ was into drug peddling since 2007 having nine cases under the NDPS Act pending against him, the police said.

Further investigations revealed that through drug peddling, the accused had amassed wealth in his as well his wife Bhayamma’s name. He had bought four immovable properties, including a commercial complex, agricultural land in Hoskote and Kolar. The police also found that ₹5 crore had been deposited to various bank accounts opened in the accused and his wife’s name and they had not paid taxes.