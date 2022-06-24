CCB police arrest DJ and two Nigerians in separate drug cases 

The CCB police have arrested a DJ in the city for allegedly procuring drugs through the dark web from foreign countries and selling it here for higher prices.

The accused, Jipinjade Harry, was arrested in the Vivekanagar police station limits, and the police said they recovered MDMA ecstasy pills, LSD strips, marijuana, and a phone and a laptop worth ₹6.5 lakh from him.

According to the police, Harry used to sell the drugs he had procured for rates as high as ₹4,000 for MDMA Ecstasy pills, ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 for one LSD strip, and ₹1,000 – ₹2,000 for 10 grams of marijuana.

It was found during investigation that the accused had purchased marijuana from an African national and also some local peddlers. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act as investigation continues.

Two Nigerians arrested

In another case, the CCB police also nabbed two Nigerians in the Banaswadi police station limits and recovered 80 grams of MDMA and one mobile phone, which were worth ₹8 lakh, from them. Cases have been registered against them under the NDPS Act.

The duo had come to India five years ago on student visas and started purchasing drugs from known African acquaintances here to make money. They used to sell MDMA at ₹5,000 – ₹6,000 per gram to college students and IT/BT employees, the police said.