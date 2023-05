May 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cracking the whip on sale of e-cigarettes in and around the city, the Central Crime Branch officials on Wednesday raided a godown in Kumbarapete and arrested two people and recovered ₹1.2 crore worth e-cigarette and its products.

According to the officials, even though the sale and procurement of e-cigarettes and its products are banned by the government, it continues unabated.

The accused confessed that they were smuggling the products from foreign countries.