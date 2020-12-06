Bengaluru

CCB collects hair samples of actors in narcotics case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday obtained hair samples of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani, in connection with a drugs case. A city court had granted permission to the police to collect the samples.

“Analysis of hair samples can reveal narcotics use for up to one year. Testing will be done at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad,” said a police official.

Earlier, the CCB had taken hair samples of the actors for a follicle test, but the FSL refused to analyse them citing technical reasons.

