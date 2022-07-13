CCB busts inter-State gang for peddling drugs in metro cities

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Wednesday busted another inter-State drug racket and arrested four persons who were allegedly peddling drugs in metro cities

The accused had links with the tribals in the forest range of Araku in Andhra Pradesh and used to stay with them to grow marijuana to prepare hashish oil and other form of drugs.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Wednesday busted another inter-State drug racket and arrested four persons who were allegedly peddling drugs in metro cities

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Wednesday busted another inter-State drug racket and arrested four persons who were allegedly peddling drugs in metro cities.

The accused have been identified as Srinivasa, Satyavathy, Malleshwari, and Prahlad.

According to the police, the accused used to work as DJs in pubs and restaurants to contact their clients and peddle drugs.

The accused had links with the tribals in the forest range of Araku in Andhra Pradesh and used to stay with them to grow marijuana to prepare hashish oil and other form of drugs, the police said.

The accused would then conceal the drugs in bags containing cereals, pulses, and vegetables and walk several kilometres through the forest area to reach the railway station.

The accused would then travel in the train with the luggage to reach the metro cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and hand over the consignment to their contacts, Raman Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act and the police are investigating to probe their network.