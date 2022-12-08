  1. EPaper
CCB arrests four, including Nigerian national, for peddling drugs in Bengaluru

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday busted another drug racket and arrested a gang of four, including a Nigerian national, and recovered synthetic drugs and marijuana worth ₹22 lakh from them

December 08, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The police recovered 160 grams of MDMA crystals, 25 grams of cocaine, and 2 kilos of marijuana.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police caught three peddlers on the footpath of Mico Layout while they were waiting to deliver the drugs to their customers.

Based on their information, the police arrested the Nigerian national who was supplying the synthetic drugs to the local peddlers. Among the drugs seized, the police recovered 160 grams of MDMA crystals, 25 grams of cocaine, and 2 kilos of marijuana.

The police said that the accused were selling cocaine for a price of ₹12,000 per gram, while MDMA crystals would sell at ₹6,000 per gram. The police have booked the accused under the NDPS Act and taken the Nigerian national into custody to ascertain his source of the drugs and his network.

