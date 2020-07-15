CBSE results: Bengaluru region stands third

Students of 871 schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) coming under the newly-carved Bengaluru region scored well in the Class X board examinations, with a pass percentage of 98.23%.
When the results were announced on Wednesday, the Bengaluru region stood third in the country.
While government-run CBSE schools registered a 100% pass percentage, independent schools secured 98.06% pass percentage, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas registered 99.6%, Kendriya Vidyalayas 99.59% and schools under Central Tibetan School Administration secured 97.08%.
A total of 56,316 students registered for the 10th board examination. Of the 56,266 students who appeared for the board exams, 55,230 passed. The examinations were conducted in 208 centres in the State.
Girls outperformed the boys in this board examination as well. Data provided by CBSE showed that while the pass percentage of girls was 98.94%, the figure for boys was 97.66%.
Around 276 students with special needs appeared for the examinations, including 19 students with visual disability, two with low vision, eight with Autism Spectrum Disorder, 134 with specific learning disabilities, 28 with hearing impairment and nine with cerebral palsy. Of these students, 264 passed, taking the pass percentage in this category to 95.65%. While one student scored above 95%, eight scored over 90%.
