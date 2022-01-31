Cases booked against Ola, Uber cab drivers at KIA

‘Aggregators failed to renew licence’

The Transport Department has booked cases against taxi drivers attached to Ola and Uber on the grounds that the aggregator platforms have not renewed their licence. Officials have booked cases against around a hundred drivers operating from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) of the transport department Narendra Holkar told The Hindu that both the aggregators are illegally running their business without renewing their licence.

“Their licence expired months ago. Though they have submitted documents for renewal they were not done as per rules. We will continue to take action, if they fail to adhere to the rules.”

This is not the first time that the transport department has cracked down on Ola and Uber. It had issued licence to the aggregators in 2016 under the ‘Karnataka On Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator-Rules 2016.” In July 2021, the department had served a notice to Ola to stop operations for failing to renew their licence.