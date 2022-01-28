Car rams into compound wall of Kumara Krupa Guest House; driver arrested

A speeding luxury car crashed into the compound wall of Kumara Krupa Guest House early Thursday morning after the driver lost control of the wheel. On impact, a portion of the wall collapsed.

Security personnel rushed to the spot and alerted the police who detained the driver, later identified as Rishab Rakesh, 25.

“He is the son of a businessman from Sanjaynagar. The High Grounds police seized the car and arrested Rishab for rash and negligent driving,” said a police officer, adding that they were awaiting the medical report to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.